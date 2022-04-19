Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked glass fiber.

Electronic glass fiber, also known as Electronic grade glass fiber cloth, is the key basic source material for electronic information, aerospace and other industries. It appears in almost every kind of electronic components, and is widely used in various fields of national economy and national defense industry. Electronic glass fiber cloth (short for electronic cloth) woven by electronic glass fiber is an essential basic material for copper clad plate (CCL) and printed circuit board (PCB) industry. Its performance largely determines the electrical, mechanical, dimensional stability and other important properties of CCL and PCB.

The Electronic Grade Fiber Glass industry can be broken down into several segments, For Printed Circuit Boards, For Special Composite Materials, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Taiwan Glass Group, Nittobo, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Fiber Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electronic Grade Fiber Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass market was valued at 2071.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3200.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

For Printed Circuit Boards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Fiber Glass include Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma), Taiwan Glass Group, Nittobo, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Linzhou Guangyuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Grace Fabric Technology Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, AGY Holding Corp and Polotsk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Fiber Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

For Printed Circuit Boards

For Special Composite Materials

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Fiber Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Fiber Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Fiber Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electronic Grade Fiber Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Taishan Fiberglass(Sinoma)

Taiwan Glass Group

Nittobo

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Linzhou Guangyuan New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Grace Fabric Technology Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

AGY Holding Corp

Polotsk

BGF Industries

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

JPS Composite Materials Corp.

Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Grade Fiber Glass Companies

