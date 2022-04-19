Corosolic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Corosolic Acid is Banaba extract, obtained from the leaves of the plant, is high in plant insulin.

Corosolic Acid anti-diabetic effects when consumed by humans in the form of dietary supplements, juices or teas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corosolic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Corosolic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corosolic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Corosolic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corosolic Acid market was valued at 4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1% and 2% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corosolic Acid include Vital Herbs, Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology, Shaanxi Herbchem Biological, Staherb Natural Ingredients, Vidya Herbs, Ambe Phytoextracts, Bio Actives Japan Corporation, Optimum Herbal Extracts and Sanat Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corosolic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corosolic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Corosolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1% and 2%

0.05

0.1

0.2

Others

Global Corosolic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Corosolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharma and Healthcare

Food Additives

Others

Global Corosolic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Corosolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corosolic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corosolic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corosolic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Corosolic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vital Herbs

Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology

Shaanxi Herbchem Biological

Staherb Natural Ingredients

Vidya Herbs

Ambe Phytoextracts

Bio Actives Japan Corporation

Optimum Herbal Extracts

Sanat Products

SUNTREE (Xiamen)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corosolic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corosolic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corosolic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corosolic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corosolic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corosolic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corosolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corosolic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corosolic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corosolic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corosolic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corosolic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corosolic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corosolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corosolic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corosolic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Corosolic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 1% and 2%

