Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Electric Mobility Scooter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Folding Mobility Scooter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter include Pride, AFIKIM Electric Vehicles, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Bischoff & Bischoff, Chien Ti Enterprise, Comfort Orthopedic, Electric Mobility, Golden Technologies and Graf-Carello, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Electric Mobility Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Folding Mobility Scooter

Non-folding Mobility Scooter

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pride

AFIKIM Electric Vehicles

Axis Medical and Rehabilitation

Bischoff & Bischoff

Chien Ti Enterprise

Comfort Orthopedic

Electric Mobility

Golden Technologies

Graf-Carello

Heartway Medical Products

Huka

IMC MEDICAL

Invacare

Karma Medical Products

KYMCO Healthcare

Life & Mobility

Luggie

Medema A/S

Meyra

Moving Life

Nuova Blandino

Roma Medical Aids

Shanghai Wisking Electric Machine

Sunpex Technology

Sunrise Medical

Teyder

VERMEIREN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market

