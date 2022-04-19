News

Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Electric Mobility Scooter

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Medical Electric Mobility Scooter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Folding Mobility Scooter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter include Pride, AFIKIM Electric Vehicles, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Bischoff & Bischoff, Chien Ti Enterprise, Comfort Orthopedic, Electric Mobility, Golden Technologies and Graf-Carello, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Electric Mobility Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Folding Mobility Scooter
  • Non-folding Mobility Scooter

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Pride
  • AFIKIM Electric Vehicles
  • Axis Medical and Rehabilitation
  • Bischoff & Bischoff
  • Chien Ti Enterprise
  • Comfort Orthopedic
  • Electric Mobility
  • Golden Technologies
  • Graf-Carello
  • Heartway Medical Products
  • Huka
  • IMC MEDICAL
  • Invacare
  • Karma Medical Products
  • KYMCO Healthcare
  • Life & Mobility
  • Luggie
  • Medema A/S
  • Meyra
  • Moving Life
  • Nuova Blandino
  • Roma Medical Aids
  • Shanghai Wisking Electric Machine
  • Sunpex Technology
  • Sunrise Medical
  • Teyder
  • VERMEIREN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Nasal Dressing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 14, 2022

Water Soluble Polymers Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028| DuPont, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, SNF group, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Kuraray group, Gantrade, BASF

December 13, 2021

Right-handed Outswing Commercial Front Doors Market Size, Growth, Trends and Manufacture Development Analysis by 2026| Formosa Plastics Group, Jeld-Wen, Pella Corp, Fortune Brands Home & Security

December 27, 2021

Global Towing Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) – Andersen Hitches, B&W Trailer Hitches, BOSAL, CURT Manufacturing, Camco Manufacturing, Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation, Demco, Weigh Safe, Brink Group, MAXXHAUL TOWING PRODUCTS

December 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button