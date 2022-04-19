Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Electric Mobility Scooter
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Electric Mobility Scooter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Folding Mobility Scooter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Electric Mobility Scooter include Pride, AFIKIM Electric Vehicles, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Bischoff & Bischoff, Chien Ti Enterprise, Comfort Orthopedic, Electric Mobility, Golden Technologies and Graf-Carello, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Electric Mobility Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Folding Mobility Scooter
- Non-folding Mobility Scooter
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Electric Mobility Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pride
- AFIKIM Electric Vehicles
- Axis Medical and Rehabilitation
- Bischoff & Bischoff
- Chien Ti Enterprise
- Comfort Orthopedic
- Electric Mobility
- Golden Technologies
- Graf-Carello
- Heartway Medical Products
- Huka
- IMC MEDICAL
- Invacare
- Karma Medical Products
- KYMCO Healthcare
- Life & Mobility
- Luggie
- Medema A/S
- Meyra
- Moving Life
- Nuova Blandino
- Roma Medical Aids
- Shanghai Wisking Electric Machine
- Sunpex Technology
- Sunrise Medical
- Teyder
- VERMEIREN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Electric Mobility Scooter Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414