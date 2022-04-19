Betulinic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Betulinic acid is a naturally occurring pentacyclic triterpenoid which has antiretroviral, antimalarial, and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as a more recently discovered potential as an anticancer agent, by inhibition of topoisomerase.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Betulinic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Betulinic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Betulinic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilogram)

Global top five Betulinic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Betulinic Acid market was valued at 3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Betulinic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Betulinic Acid include Aktin Chemicals, Capot Chemical, Kono and Tianjin NWS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Betulinic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Betulinic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)

Global Betulinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Betulinic Acid

Synthetic Betulinic Acid

Global Betulinic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)

Global Betulinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Global Betulinic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)

Global Betulinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Betulinic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Betulinic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Betulinic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilogram)

Key companies Betulinic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aktin Chemicals

Capot Chemical

Kono

Tianjin NWS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Betulinic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Betulinic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Betulinic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Betulinic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Betulinic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Betulinic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Betulinic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Betulinic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Betulinic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Betulinic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Betulinic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Betulinic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Betulinic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Betulinic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Betulinic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Betulinic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Betulinic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

