Oleanolic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oleanolic acid is a pentacyclic triterpenoid compound that exists widely in medicinal herbs and other plants. Oleanolic acid has extensive pharmacological activity and has been widely used in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Oleanolic acid is mainly extracted from olive leaf or Ligustrum lucidum Ait.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleanolic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Oleanolic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oleanolic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Oleanolic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oleanolic Acid market was valued at 2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.8 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oleanolic Acid include Sabinsa, FocusHerb, Yuxin Pharmaceutical, Furuitang Pharmaceutical, Hunan Saihe Biotechnology, Herb-key, Benepure Pharmaceutical, ZD Biological and JIAHERB. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oleanolic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oleanolic Acid Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oleanolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.8

0.98

Others

Global Oleanolic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oleanolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Global Oleanolic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oleanolic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oleanolic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oleanolic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oleanolic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oleanolic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sabinsa

FocusHerb

Yuxin Pharmaceutical

Furuitang Pharmaceutical

Hunan Saihe Biotechnology

Herb-key

Benepure Pharmaceutical

ZD Biological

JIAHERB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oleanolic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Purity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oleanolic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oleanolic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oleanolic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oleanolic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oleanolic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oleanolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oleanolic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oleanolic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oleanolic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oleanolic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleanolic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleanolic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleanolic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleanolic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleanolic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Purity – Global Oleanolic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0.8

