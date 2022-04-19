News

Taggant Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Taggant Ink Market

The global Taggant Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Offset Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Taggant Ink include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Petrel, Kao Collins, Cronite and Gans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Taggant Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Taggant Ink Market, by Printing Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Printing Type, 2021 (%)

  • Offset Inks
  • Intaglio Inks
  • Silkscreen Inks
  • Letterpress Inks
  • Others

Global Taggant Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Security Labels
  • Official Identity Documents
  • Tax Banderoles
  • Banknotes
  • Others

Global Taggant Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Taggant Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Taggant Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Taggant Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Taggant Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SICPA
  • Sun Chemical
  • Microtrace
  • CTI
  • Gleitsmann Security Inks
  • Petrel
  • Kao Collins
  • Cronite
  • Gans
  • Godo
  • ANY
  • Mingbo
  • Pingwei
  • Letong Ink
  • Wancheng
  • FYOTEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Taggant Ink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Printing Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Taggant Ink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Taggant Ink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Taggant Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Taggant Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Taggant Ink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Taggant Ink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Taggant Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Taggant Ink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Taggant Ink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Taggant Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Taggant Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Taggant Ink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taggant Ink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Taggant Ink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taggant Ink Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Printing Type – Global Taggant Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Offset Inks
4.1.3 Intaglio Inks

Tags
