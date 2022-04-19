Taggant Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Taggant Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offset Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Taggant Ink include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Petrel, Kao Collins, Cronite and Gans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Taggant Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Taggant Ink Market, by Printing Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Printing Type, 2021 (%)

Offset Inks

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Others

Global Taggant Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Security Labels

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Banknotes

Others

Global Taggant Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Taggant Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Taggant Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Taggant Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Taggant Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Taggant Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Petrel

Kao Collins

Cronite

Gans

Godo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Wancheng

FYOTEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Taggant Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Printing Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Taggant Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Taggant Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Taggant Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Taggant Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Taggant Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Taggant Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Taggant Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Taggant Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Taggant Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Taggant Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Taggant Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Taggant Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taggant Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Taggant Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taggant Ink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Printing Type – Global Taggant Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Offset Inks

4.1.3 Intaglio Inks

