Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown is a full crown covering all axial surfaces of the tooth as well as the occlusal surface and made of metal and porcelain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown in global, including the following market information:

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown companies in 2021 (%)

The global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Titanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown include 3M, DDS Lab, Colgate Oral Care, Hansen Dentistry, Baluke Dental, Pymble Medical & Dental Centre, Daniela Dental, Cleveland Clinic and Glidewell Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Titanium

Base-Metal Alloy

Noble Metal Alloy

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DDS Lab

Colgate Oral Care

Hansen Dentistry

Baluke Dental

Pymble Medical & Dental Centre

Daniela Dental

Cleveland Clinic

Glidewell Dental

Arcari Dental Lab

Wand Dental Lab

Protec Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal Crown Players in Global Market

