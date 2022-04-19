News

Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biofuels and Biodiesel Market

Biofuels and Biodiesel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biofuels and Biodiesel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bioethanol
  • Biodiesel

Segment by Application

  • Industrial Fuels
  • Transportation Fuels
  • Chemical Industry

By Company

  • Diester Industries
  • Neste Oil
  • Infinita Renovables
  • Biopetrol
  • Cargill
  • ADM
  • Ital Green Oil
  • Glencore
  • Louis Dreyfus
  • Renewable Energy Group
  • RBF Port Neches
  • Ag Processing
  • Elevance
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation
  • Evergreen Bio Fuels
  • Minnesota Soybean Processors
  • Caramuru
  • Jinergy
  • Hebei Jingu Group
  • Longyan Zhuoyue
  • Greenergy UK
  • SunOil
  • Petrotec
  • Biocom
  • SARIA Bio-Industries
  • Biodiesel Aragon
  • Bionor
  • Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

