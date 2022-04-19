News
Global Biologic Imaging Reagents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biologic Imaging Reagents Market
Biologic Imaging Reagents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biologic Imaging Reagents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- MRI Reagents
- Ultrasound Reagents
- X-ray and CT Reagents
Segment by Application
- Hospital Use
- Clinic Use
By Company
- Bayer Healthcare
- Beckman Coulter
- Bracco Imaging
- Cardinal Health
- Johnson and Johnson
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
