Allergen Free Food Products Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With Danone SA (France), General Mills (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Allergen Free Food Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.3% during the forecast period

Rising cases of allergies and sensitivity towards certain food ingredients is driving the growth of the allergen free food products at a global level. Many individuals are allergic to gluten, lactose or unable to consume high calorie products due to diabetes which has influenced the food manufacturers to produce allergen free food products. These products have become a necessity rather than option among a large group of population which is coupled with the inclination of consumers towards allergen free products owing to their health benefits.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

General Mills (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (U.S.)

Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

The global allergen free food products market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on the emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the North America allergen free food products market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating allergen free food products market and is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. The U.S. is a major contributor to the growth of the allergen free food products market. According to the American Diabetes Association, 9.4% of the U.S. population are diabetic patient which is boosting the growth of allergen free food products market in this region. Moreover, the U.S. holds about 25% of the global lactose intolerants which makes it a major market for lactose free products. Growing health-conscious population is another factor supporting the growth of allergen free food products in this region.

Recent Developments:

In July 2017, Delacon and Cargill Incorporated announced their global partnership to open up their presence in the food allergy and intolerance products market.

