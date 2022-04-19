Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lubiprostone

Linaclotide

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Long Term Care Centres

Others

By Company

Actavis

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Ferring International Center

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche Holding

Sanofi

Bayer

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

