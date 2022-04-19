Global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solar Gold Pearlescent Pigments market was valued at 140.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pearlescent pigments are pigments with particular layered structures which make the light reflect at different levels. Under the right circumstances, the reflected waves can interfere with each other, causing amplification or cancellation. Depending on the structure of the layers in each case, this creates the brilliant interference color which gives the pigments their unique character. Solar gold pearlescent pigments are one of the gold series pearlescent pigments. At present, the global headed by Germany Merck, the quality of its products is the best.

The vast majority of global companies are based on Merck`s products as the goal for generic production. But due to the difference of the technology and equipment, these companies` products with Merck still have a certain gap. In this report, due to the industry does not have a uniform standard of solar gold, so that we count each company`s products are targeted to the Merck product of Iriodin® 305 and Iriodin® 325. Solar gold pearlescent pigment is one of the gold series pearlescent pigments.

They can be divided into industrial grade, cosmetics grade and weathering resistance grade three types, and the industry grade products are occupying the biggest market share for 58.81% in 2015. Solar gold pearlescent pigments can be used for coatings industry, automotive industry, plastic industry, leather industry, printing ink industry, ceramic industry, cosmetics industry and other fields. In 2014 the coatings industry and cosmetics industry are the main applications, the market share of them are 22.45% and 22.51%. With the development of the economy, the consumption of solar gold pearlescent pigments will increase in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Merck

BASF

CQV

Altana

Kuncai

Oxen Chem

Ruicheng

Forwarder

Volor

Coloray

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Cosmetics Grade

Weathering Resistance Grade

By Applications:

Coatings Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Leather Industry

Printing Ink Industry

Ceramic Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

