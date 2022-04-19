Genetically Modified Mouse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Genetically Modified Mouse
As an important model organism for discovering gene functions, exploring cellular processes, studying mechanisms underlying human diseases, and accelerating drug development and drug efficacy evaluation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Genetically Modified Mouse in global, including the following market information:
- Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Genetically Modified Mouse companies in 2021 (%)
The global Genetically Modified Mouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disease Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Genetically Modified Mouse include Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc., Gem Pharmatech Co., Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Jackson Laboratory, Shanghai SLAC, Joinn Laboratories and Crown Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Genetically Modified Mouse manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disease Model
- Oncology Research Model
- Immunological Research Model
- Conventional Gene Modification Model
- Others
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drug Discovery
- Basic Research
- Toxicity Test
- Parasitological Study
- Hereditary Disease Study
- Others
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc.
- Gem Pharmatech Co., Ltd.
- Charles River Laboratories
- Envigo
- Taconic Biosciences
- Jackson Laboratory
- Shanghai SLAC
- Joinn Laboratories
- Crown Biosciences
- Pharmalegacy
- Syngene International
- Janvier Labs
- GenOway
- Psychogenics
- Horizon Discovery Group
- Vitalstar Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Genetically Modified Mouse Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Genetically Modified Mouse Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Genetically Modified Mouse Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Genetically Modified Mouse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Genetically Modified Mouse Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Genetically Modified Mouse Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Genetically Modified Mouse Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414