Genetically Modified Mouse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As an important model organism for discovering gene functions, exploring cellular processes, studying mechanisms underlying human diseases, and accelerating drug development and drug efficacy evaluation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Genetically Modified Mouse in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7002018/global-genetically-modified-mouse-forecast-2022-2028-927

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Genetically Modified Mouse companies in 2021 (%)

The global Genetically Modified Mouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disease Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Genetically Modified Mouse include Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc., Gem Pharmatech Co., Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Jackson Laboratory, Shanghai SLAC, Joinn Laboratories and Crown Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Genetically Modified Mouse manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disease Model

Oncology Research Model

Immunological Research Model

Conventional Gene Modification Model

Others

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Toxicity Test

Parasitological Study

Hereditary Disease Study

Others

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Genetically Modified Mouse sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc.

Gem Pharmatech Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

Shanghai SLAC

Joinn Laboratories

Crown Biosciences

Pharmalegacy

Syngene International

Janvier Labs

GenOway

Psychogenics

Horizon Discovery Group

Vitalstar Biotechnology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-genetically-modified-mouse-forecast-2022-2028-927-7002018

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Genetically Modified Mouse Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Genetically Modified Mouse Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Genetically Modified Mouse Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Genetically Modified Mouse Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Genetically Modified Mouse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Genetically Modified Mouse Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Genetically Modified Mouse Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Genetically Modified Mouse Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414