Global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Numeric Data
  • Vector Data
  • Raster Data
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Transport and Logistics
  • Agriculture
  • Construction
  • Mining and Geology
  • Oil & Gas
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Utilities
  • Government

By Company

  • Environmental Systems Research Institute
  • Hexagon
  • Pitney Bowes
  • SuperMap
  • Bentley System
  • GE
  • GeoStar
  • Zondy Crber

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

