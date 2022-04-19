Oats Market: Strengthening Demand for Effective Market| The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.)

According to the MRFR reports, the global oats market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of over 5.3% during the review timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

Oats refer to a whole-grain food called Avena sativa scientifically. Oat groats, the whole and intact form of oats, take a long time to cook. The use of oats is gaining massive traction across the globe. The global Oats Market has recorded enormous growth in recent years. The market’s growth is primarily attributed to the growing shift in consumer inclination.

Furthermore, the changing lifestyle across the emerging nations is also projected to boost the growth of the oats market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the factors such as growing awareness related to nourishing and medical advantages associated with the use of oats and growing interest in comfort food are also projected to catalyze the market’s growth. On the other hand, rapid diet patterns and availability of substitute items across the global market are likely to impede the oats market’s growth over the assessment era.

Segment Analysis:

The global oats market has been fragmented into various segments based on distribution channel, application, structure, and region.

Based on structure, the global market for oats is divided into the bar, powder/flour, standard/chips, and others.

The oats market is split into individual consideration items, medical services items, bread kitchen and candy store, and food fixing based on application.

The oats market is divided into non-store-based and store-based based on the distribution channel.

Regional Analysis:

The global oats market is examined across several major regions, including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

As per the MRFR reports, the North American region will lead the global oats market over the assessment era. The regional market’s growth is attributed mainly to the region’s growing well-being mindfulness. Furthermore, the quality food utilization patterns from the created nations are also projected to boost the regional market’s growth.

The European region is projected to secure second place in the global oats market over the assessment era. The region is further divided into major markets such as Germany, France, and the U.K.

Competitive Analysis:

The global oats market has an incredibly competitive landscape. The players across the global market are focusing on strengthening their global market footprint. The leading players are launching several new products and flavors to meet the growing demand across the globe. The global oats market has leading players such as Richardson International (Canada), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.), The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), Morning Foods Ltd (U.K.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), and several others.

Recent Developments:

February 2022 – one of the first vegan fast-food chains globally and first to go public, Odd Burger Corporation, has announced the launch and marketing of a range of vegan products under the brand Preposterous Foods. Preposterous Foods provides a minimal-ingredient, marginally processed line containing whole wheat gluten, oats, and chickpeas. The primary launch will include ten products with a crispy “chickUN” burger, dairy-free cheese sauce, eggless mayo, ‘honey’ mustard sauce, breakfast sausage, beefy ground meat, tzatziki sauce, dairy-free ranch dressing, gyro meat, and meatless wings.

February 2022 – A major subsidiary of South Korea's food and entertainment conglomerate C.J. Group, CJ Cheil Jedang, announced the receiving of a springboard for its business expansion in the alternative meat market via tactical ties with a prominent cell culture media producer. South Korea has been broadly reliant on imported cell culture media.

