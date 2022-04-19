News

Global IBS-C Drug Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

IBS-C Drug Market

IBS-C Drug market is segmented by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IBS-C Drug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Amitiza
  • Lactulose
  • Milk of Magnesia
  • LINZESS (Linaclotide)
  • Others

Segment by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

By Company

  • Allergan
  • Takeda
  • Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
  • IM HealthScience

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

