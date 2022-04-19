News

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Intrauterine Contraceptive Market

Intrauterine Contraceptive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intrauterine Contraceptive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Nonhormonal Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices
  • Hormonal Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Community Health Care Centers
  • Others

By Company

  • DKT International
  • Melbea AG
  • Pregna International Limited
  • Ocon Medical Ltd
  • SMB Corporation of India
  • Mona Lisa N.V.

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

