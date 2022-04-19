Solar Energy Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the manufacture of solar cells, adhesives are one of the essential raw materials.These adhesive products have applications in energy storage and batteries, wind power and solar applications. These products include polyolefins, EVAs, polyurethanes and polyamides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Energy Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Solar Energy Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Energy Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy-based Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Energy Adhesive include H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Henkel, Evonik Industries, Epic Resins, Dow, Sika, Wacker Chemie AG and LORD Corp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Energy Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy-based Adhesive

Polyurethane-based Adhesive

Silicon–based Adhesive

Others

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Thin Film Solar Cell

Other

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solar Energy Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Energy Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Energy Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Energy Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solar Energy Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Henkel

Evonik Industries

Epic Resins

Dow

Sika

Wacker Chemie AG

LORD Corp

Shanghai Huitian New Material

