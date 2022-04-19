News

Global Cryogenic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cryogenic Market

Cryogenic market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cryogenic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Storage
  • Distribution

Segment by Application

  • Food & Beverage
  • Metallurgical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Shipping
  • Energy & Power
  • Chemicals
  • Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Marine

By Company

  • Graham Partners
  • Wessington Cryogenics
  • Linde Group
  • Cryoquip
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry
  • VRV
  • Herose
  • Cryofab
  • Taylor-Wharton
  • Chart Industries
  • INOX India
  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Air Liquide
  • Emerson Electric
  • Shell-N-Tube

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

