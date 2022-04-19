Laser Welding Machine Market Growth, Industry Share, Expected CAGR, Future Investment to 2030

Laser Welding Market Overview:

The Global Laser welding machine Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global laser welding machine industry will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The laser welding machine industry is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2030, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2022 -2030).

Laser welding refers to the use of a laser beam as a concentrated heat source for joining multiple pieces of different kinds of material together. The laser is a focused heat source which helps in creating a strong seam at relatively high speed. The heat required for welding is supplied by a tightly focused light beam with a diameter as small as two-thousandths of an inch. Welding is conducted by firing a series of short pulses that melt the metal to create a high-quality weld. Depending upon the particular welding task, filler material may be required as with TIG welding. Because the laser beam is tightly focused, heat input is minimized and parts can be handled almost immediately.

The Laser welding machine market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the thermal stability provided by the laser welding machine which helps in reducing the scrap from the materials that are being welded. The use of laser welding also helps in removing the use of glue and chemical additives from the welding operations. The increasing use of laser welding machines by various end-user applications such as medical, jewelry industry, automotive and electronics among others is also driving the growth of the market. The demand for welding machines will also increase with product innovations, advances in manufacturing process and technological improvements.

Amongst all technologies which are being used for global laser welding machine market, the fiber laser welding machine is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The fiber lasers facilitate the effective delivery of light on the desired spot of the metal which is being welded as it does not need expensive optical mirrors and other moving parts such as a disk laser among others. In this technology, the fiber laser light is amplified and channeled through a fiber optic cable.

Key Players

Laser welding machine manufacturers are Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), IPG Photonics (U.S.), O.R. Lasertechnologie (Germany), TRUMPF Group(Germany), Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, (U.S.), FANUC Robotics (Japan), Golden Laser (China), GSI Group, Inc. (U.S.), JENOPTIK AG. (Germany), LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.) among others and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Laser welding machine Market.

Laser welding machine Market – Segmentation

The Global Laser welding machine Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Fiber Laser Welding Machine, Co₂ Laser Welding Machine and Solid-State Laser Welding Machine.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Medical, Electronics, Jewelry industry, Automotive, Tool and mold-making and Others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Amongst all regions, Europe region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising trend of automation, continuous advancements in welding technology and swift increase in infrastructural development projects. The growth of the market in the region will be further supported by rapid urbanization, the increase in disposable income of the people and the increasing government funding.

