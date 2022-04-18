Brown Rice Market: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, and Forecast Report by MRFR

Brown Rice Market-Overview

The focus on healthy eating habits has intensified considerably, and this is estimated to enhance the brown rice industry in the forecast period. The food, beverages & nutrition industry reports are designed by Market Research Future, focusing on market prospects for evolution. The market is poised to see substantial growth in the forecast period.

The surge in its use as a healthy diet for growing babies is predicted to alter the upcoming period’s brown rice market share. Also, consumers need to eat food options that promote and aid in reducing cholesterol levels and are projected to augment the brown rice market in the approaching period.

Segmental Analysis

The segments considered in the brown rice market are created based on packaging type, category, distribution channel and region. The brown rice market’s packaging type segment comprises jars, stand-up pouches, bags, and others.The distribution channel segment of the brown rice market has been split into store-based and non-store-based. The Store-based is further segmented into the convenience store, hypermarkets & supermarket, and others. The non-store-based sub-segment is also additionally segmented into e-commerce. The brown rice market regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other significant regional markets. The category segment of the brown rice market has been split into conventional and organic.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The brown rice market’s regional overview covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other significant regional markets. The Asia Pacific regional brown rice market is governing due to the highest CAGR attainment throughout the forecast period due to the growing implementation of low-calorie and high fiber food. Mounting understanding about brown rice nutrients such as thiamine, calcium, proteins, magnesium, fibre, and potassium is a key factor for the evolution of the brown rice market in the Asia Pacific region. The North American brown rice market is also anticipated to influence a noteworthy share of the international brown rice market due to rising high fibrous foods. The U.S. and Canadian national markets are the foremost suppliers to the development of the North American region’s brown rice market. The European region’s brown rice market is anticipated to flourish at a stable pace throughout the forecast period. Germany and Spain are the principal nation-level markets for brown rice intake in the region. The rise in eating trends related to brown rice due to health advantages is estimated to propel the regions’ brown rice market development.

Competitive Analysis

The expansion of viable interests is estimated to create a more beneficial position for the contenders of the market share in the forecast period. The market is assessed to derive a greatly from the market signals while analyzing their customer base to meet their needs better. The distinct regional markets will see persistent progress due to government influence in reactivating the global market. The new development ventures are forecasted to progress the adjustment of supply chains to encourage the expansion of the market in fresh segments and demographics. The digital constituents of business functioning are projected to materialize more significantly in the period ahead. The international market’s response to new and transformative changes in this period are estimated to reinforce market expansion. The presence of social impact goals by the businesses in the market is projected to steer in a novel expansion in the market in the forthcoming period.

L.T. Foods Limited (India), Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain), T.K. Ricemill and Ash (Thailand), Amira Nature Foods Ltd (UAE), Riviana Foods Inc. (U.S.), Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Asia Golden Rice Co Ltd (Thailand), are some of the essential companies in the brown rice market.

