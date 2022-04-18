CNG Vehicles Market Size Worth USD 310.32 billion by 2030 | Suzuki Motor Corporation, Renault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Volvo Group, Groupe PSA
CNG Vehicles Market Overview
CNG Vehicles Market is projected to be worth USD 310.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030). The global CNG vehicles market is driven by clean technology adoption as well as demand for dual fuel systems in vehicles. These factors have helped shape the CNG vehicles market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the CNG vehicles market could also face challenges such as lack of infrastructure in some countries as well as high maintenance cost.
The details covered in the CNG vehicles market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the CNG vehicles market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested CNG vehicles market players to plan business strategies accordingly.
A compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas instead of gasoline or diesel. CNG or compressed natural gas is stored at a high pressure of between 3,000 and 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The tank required is larger and more expensive than the conventional fuel tank. The emissions of the CNG vehicle are cleaner, with lower carbon emissions and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. Generally, there is less fuel wasted.
CNG vehicles are vehicles that run on compressed natural gas. Growing awareness about the various benefits of CNG as compared to petroleum is the major driver for the global CNG vehicles market. CNG burns cleaner than petrol or diesel, releasing fewer carbon emissions and other toxic emissions. This has become a major driver for the global CNG vehicles market over the last few years.
The environmental impact of vehicles has become a major watchword for automotive industry players, as automotive emissions account for a considerable part of the global total of environmentally damaging emissions. Due to this, fuels that burn cleanly and emit less toxic emissions are becoming popular in automobiles. This is likely to be a major driver for the global CNG vehicles market over the forecast period.
CNG Vehicles Market Dynamics
CNG vehicles are a significant segment of the current categories of vehicles that promote the popular concept of clean technology adoption. Several car manufacturers have already recognized the market opportunities in CNG vehicles and are increasing investment in a specific class. Demand for cars with dual fuel systems (petrol and CNG) is on the rise.
CNG vehicles are environmentally viable and fuel-efficient, which is a crucial marketing pitch for these vehicles in markets with a large number of price-sensitive buyers. Sales of CNG vehicles in Asia, LatAm, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) have increased due to increasing prices of conventional fuels. CNG is more affordable than petrol and diesel, which is mainly driving the demand for CNG vehicles.
Competitive Leaderboard:
Leading players in the global CNG vehicles market include Suzuki Motor Corporation, Renault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Volvo Group, Groupe PSA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Volkswagen Group.
CNG Vehicles Market Segmentation
The global CNG vehicles market has been segmented based on application and product type. On the basis of application, the market for CNG vehicles is segmented based on OEM and car modification. Additionally, the market on the basis of products, is segmented into personal use and commercial use.
Factors like affordability as well as increasing price of petrol and diesel support the CNG vehicles market growth. The performance of CNG vehicles market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the CNG vehicles market report provides analysis of these segments. The CNG vehicles market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the CNG vehicles market based on the data and forecasts till 2025.
Regional Overview
Companies in the CNG vehicles market are spread across the world. The CNG vehicles market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American CNG vehicles market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The CNG vehicles market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the CNG vehicles market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the CNG vehicles market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the CNG vehicles market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.
Industry News
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) will introduce remote CNG refueling stations in India, as per the company’s senior official. MNGL is a partnership between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and GAIL. Study is currently under way on mobile CNG refueling modules, said MNGL Director Rajesh Pande. He mentioned that the government will start such refueling pumps in Maharashtra over the next six months.
