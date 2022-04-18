CNG Vehicles Market Size Worth USD 310.32 billion by 2030 | Suzuki Motor Corporation, Renault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Volvo Group, Groupe PSA

CNG vehicles are a significant segment of the current categories of vehicles that promote the popular concept of clean technology adoption. Several car manufacturers have already recognized the market opportunities in CNG vehicles and are increasing investment in a specific class. Demand for cars with dual fuel systems (petrol and CNG) is on the rise.

CNG vehicles are environmentally viable and fuel-efficient, which is a crucial marketing pitch for these vehicles in markets with a large number of price-sensitive buyers. Sales of CNG vehicles in Asia, LatAm, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) have increased due to increasing prices of conventional fuels. CNG is more affordable than petrol and diesel, which is mainly driving the demand for CNG vehicles.