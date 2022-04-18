Deep Learning Market to Discern Magnified Growth during forecast period

Segmental Analysis

The segment examination of the deep learning market includes segments created on the basis of end-user, component, application, and region. The component basis of segmenting the deep learning market consists of hardware, which is further sub-segmented into memory, processor, and network, software which is further sub-segmented solution and platform and services which is sub-segmented into training, support & maintenance and installation. The segmentation of the deep learning market by application includes data mining, image recognition, signal recognition, and others. The end-user segment of the deep learning market consists of manufacturing, security, retail, media & entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, and agriculture. The regions of the deep learning market consist of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions.

Market Overview:

The global deep learning market is proliferating rapidly, heading with increasing uses of DL capabilities in a number of applications. Rising applications of deep learning in weather and climate supercomputing sectors to augment NWP approaches, e.g., in resolving post-processing issues, drive market growth. Over the past couple of decades, the ability of NWP models in forecast prediction has continuously improved.

With DL intervention, contemporary global NWP models are not only been able to predict the synoptic-scale weather pattern for several days but also have reached remarkable accuracy in forecasting end-user-relevant meteorological quantities such as regional-scale precipitation events. This further presage that deep learning would soon replace significant elements of a major NWP model, escalating the market growth.

Besides, cloud, communications, and media would scale up and accelerate deep learning market trends. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global deep learning market is expected to grow at a 30.87% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017 -2023). The increasing adoption of cloud-based services and large-scale generation of unstructured data push the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The improved backing by government and trade bodies are creating a favorable pace of growth in the market. The control of overhead costs is projected to motivate the market considerably in the forecast period. The market is observed to be on a hot streak of expansion in the forecast period. The market players are expected to contribute in a significant way to the progress of the market by investing capital and fortifying their assets and competencies in the market to match the pulse of the market. The customer inclinations are projected to define the growth of the global market more than ever in the coming years. The intensive attention focused on research and development activities is projected to open up new areas for development of the market in the forecast period. The robust marketing activities undertaken by the contenders in the market are inspiring the next steps for market development in the forecast period.

The strategic companies in the deep learning market are Intel Corporation (USA), Baidu Inc (China), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Facebook (USA), Sensory Inc. (USA), NVIDIA Corporation (USA), Amazon Inc. (USA), Xilinx Inc. (USA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (USA), Google LLC (USA), Mellanox Technologies (USA), Micron Technology (USA), Adapteva, Inc. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), IBM Corporation (USA), Tenstorrent (Canada), and Microsoft Corporation (USA).

Regional Analysis

The geographical distribution of the Deep Learning Market states that the market is distributed into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North American is the biggest market among the other regions due to the increased usage of deep learning application models such as image and voice recognition, signal recognition, data mining, and diagnostic purposes. Followed by North America, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the second position due to the increased rate of digitization and image and voice recognition platforms. The European Market is noticing rapid growth due to the government’s influence to implement the deep learning technology for various purposes such as data mining, surveillance, fraud detection, and healthcare diagnostics.

