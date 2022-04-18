Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber Optic Network Switches Market
A fibre optic network switch is a telecommunications device that connects other devices together in a computer network.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Network Switches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Fiber Optic Network Switches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Optic Network Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- KVM Switch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optic Network Switches include Fibertronics, Enable-IT, Speed Photon Technology Ltd., Patton Electronics Co., Cytec Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Cepoint Networks, LLC, L-Com and Infinera Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Fiber Optic Network Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- KVM Switch
- Managed Switch
- Unmanaged Switch
- Smart Switch
- PoE Switch
- Others
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Military
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fibertronics
- Enable-IT
- Speed Photon Technology Ltd.
- Patton Electronics Co.
- Cytec Corp.
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- Cepoint Networks, LLC
- L-Com
- Infinera Corporation
- cPacket Networks, Inc.
- Macrotron Systems, Inc.
