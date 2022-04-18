Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fibre optic network switch is a telecommunications device that connects other devices together in a computer network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Optic Network Switches in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Fiber Optic Network Switches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Optic Network Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

KVM Switch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Optic Network Switches include Fibertronics, Enable-IT, Speed Photon Technology Ltd., Patton Electronics Co., Cytec Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Cepoint Networks, LLC, L-Com and Infinera Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Optic Network Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

KVM Switch

Managed Switch

Unmanaged Switch

Smart Switch

PoE Switch

Others

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Military

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Fiber Optic Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Fiber Optic Network Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fibertronics

Enable-IT

Speed Photon Technology Ltd.

Patton Electronics Co.

Cytec Corp.

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Cepoint Networks, LLC

L-Com

Infinera Corporation

cPacket Networks, Inc.

Macrotron Systems, Inc.

