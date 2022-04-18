CNC Guillotine Shears Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global CNC Guillotine Shears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CNC Guillotine Shears include KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, SafanDarley B.V., Ermak USA Inc, KAAST Machine Tools, Inc., Cincinnati Incorporated, Inanlar Makina, Atis Makine, HILALSAN and Dener Makina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CNC Guillotine Shears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical

Horizontal

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automtive

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

SafanDarley B.V.

Ermak USA Inc

KAAST Machine Tools, Inc.

Cincinnati Incorporated

Inanlar Makina

Atis Makine

HILALSAN

Dener Makina

Yash Machine Tools

Morgan Rushworth

ACCURL

NANJING HARSLE MACHINE TOOL

KRRASS

Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.

Anhui Yawei Machine Tool Manufacturing Co., Ltd

WUXI SMART CNC EQUIPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD

Wuxi Shenchong Forging Machine Co., Ltd.

Huahui CNC Machine Tool

Jiangsu Fengli Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

