CNC Guillotine Shears Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CNC Guillotine Shears Market
The global CNC Guillotine Shears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Vertical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of CNC Guillotine Shears include KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, SafanDarley B.V., Ermak USA Inc, KAAST Machine Tools, Inc., Cincinnati Incorporated, Inanlar Makina, Atis Makine, HILALSAN and Dener Makina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the CNC Guillotine Shears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Total Market by Segment:
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automtive
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Others
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CNC Guillotine Shears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies CNC Guillotine Shears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH
- SafanDarley B.V.
- Ermak USA Inc
- KAAST Machine Tools, Inc.
- Cincinnati Incorporated
- Inanlar Makina
- Atis Makine
- HILALSAN
- Dener Makina
- Yash Machine Tools
- Morgan Rushworth
- ACCURL
- NANJING HARSLE MACHINE TOOL
- KRRASS
- Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.
- Anhui Yawei Machine Tool Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- WUXI SMART CNC EQUIPMENT GROUP CO.,LTD
- Wuxi Shenchong Forging Machine Co., Ltd.
- Huahui CNC Machine Tool
- Jiangsu Fengli Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.
