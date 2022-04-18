Gas Turbine Generator Set Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gas Turbine Generator Set Market
The global Gas Turbine Generator Set market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Small Power Generator Sets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Gas Turbine Generator Set include Kawasaki, GE, ABB, Siemens, Brayton Energy, Solar Turbines, Centrax, Zichai Power Co.,Ltd and ENN Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Gas Turbine Generator Set manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Small Power Generator Sets
- High Power Generator Sets
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Power Industry
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Turbine Generator Set Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gas Turbine Generator Set revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gas Turbine Generator Set revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gas Turbine Generator Set sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Gas Turbine Generator Set sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kawasaki
- GE
- ABB
- Siemens
- Brayton Energy
- Solar Turbines
- Centrax
- Zichai Power Co.,Ltd
- ENN Power
- Niigata Power Systems
- Jenbacher
- Hitachi
- Moog
