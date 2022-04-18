News

Povidone Iodine Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Povidone Iodine Powder Market

The global Povidone Iodine Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Medical Grade PVP-I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Povidone Iodine Powder include BASF Pharma, Thatcher, Glide Chem, Zen Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals, Sunflower, Zhongwei and UNILAB CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Povidone Iodine Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Medical Grade PVP-I
  • Industrial Grade PVP-I

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Skin Sterilization
  • Infection Prevention
  • Instrument Sterilization
  • Food Industry
  • Breeding Industry

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF Pharma
  • Thatcher
  • Glide Chem
  • Zen Chemicals
  • Adani Pharmachem Private Limited
  • Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals
  • Sunflower
  • Zhongwei
  • UNILAB CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.

