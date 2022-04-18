Povidone Iodine Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Povidone Iodine Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medical Grade PVP-I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Povidone Iodine Powder include BASF Pharma, Thatcher, Glide Chem, Zen Chemicals, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals, Sunflower, Zhongwei and UNILAB CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Povidone Iodine Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medical Grade PVP-I

Industrial Grade PVP-I

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry

Breeding Industry

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Povidone Iodine Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Povidone Iodine Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF Pharma

Thatcher

Glide Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals

Sunflower

Zhongwei

UNILAB CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.

