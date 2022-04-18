5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 5-methylpyridin-2-amine include Loba Chemie, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, SLN Pharmachem, Alichem, LGC Standards and FUJIMOTO CHEMICALS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 5-methylpyridin-2-amine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Pesticides

Others

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 5-methylpyridin-2-amine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 5-methylpyridin-2-amine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 5-methylpyridin-2-amine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 5-methylpyridin-2-amine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 5-methylpyridin-2-amine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Loba Chemie

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

SLN Pharmachem

Alichem

LGC Standards

FUJIMOTO CHEMICALS

