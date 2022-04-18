3D Laser Scanning System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D Laser Scanning System Market
3D Laser Scanning is a?non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Laser Scanning System in global, including the following market information:
- Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five 3D Laser Scanning System companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-d-laser-scanning-system-forecast-2022-2028-184
The global 3D Laser Scanning System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of 3D Laser Scanning System include Micro-Epsilon, Creaform Inc., SynergX, Z & F USA, Inc., Phoenix Scientific, Inc., Acuity Technologies, Streamline Automation Ltd., OptimumARC Inc. and Protech Technologies, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the 3D Laser Scanning System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laser
- Contact
- Laser Pulses
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Construction
- Retail
- Parcel Sorting
- Others
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global 3D Laser Scanning System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Laser Scanning System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Laser Scanning System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 3D Laser Scanning System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies 3D Laser Scanning System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Micro-Epsilon
- Creaform Inc.
- SynergX
- Z & F USA, Inc.
- Phoenix Scientific, Inc.
- Acuity Technologies
- Streamline Automation Ltd.
- OptimumARC Inc.
- Protech Technologies, Inc.
- NDI
- SCANLAB GmbH
- Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
- Optical Metrology Ltd
- Trimble, Inc.
- Novanta Inc.
- Accurex Measurement
- Zeiss Industrial Metrology
- Tbna, Inc.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports