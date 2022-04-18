White Light 3D Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
White Light 3D Scanner Market
A white light scanner is a device that measures the surface height of an object using coherent scanning interferometry (CSI)?
This report contains market size and forecasts of White Light 3D Scanner in global, including the following market information:
- Global White Light 3D Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global White Light 3D Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five White Light 3D Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global White Light 3D Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of White Light 3D Scanner include ACD Group, Micro-Epsilon, Creaform Inc., Solid Technologies, Inc., Sanders Medical Products, Inc., Seikowave, Inc., Streamline Automation Ltd., OptimumARC Inc. and Voti Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the White Light 3D Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laser
- Contact
- Laser Pulses
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Construction
- Retail
- Parcel Sorting
- Others
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global White Light 3D Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies White Light 3D Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies White Light 3D Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies White Light 3D Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies White Light 3D Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ACD Group
- Micro-Epsilon
- Creaform Inc.
- Solid Technologies, Inc.
- Sanders Medical Products, Inc.
- Seikowave, Inc.
- Streamline Automation Ltd.
- OptimumARC Inc.
- Voti Inc.
- Accurex Measurement
- Basis Software, Inc.
- Fisher
- NextEngine, Inc.
