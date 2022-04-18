Message Queuing Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Message Queuing Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Message Queuing Service include IBM, Amazon, TIBCO, Microsoft, Google, NATS, IronMQ, MuleSoft and Apache Kafka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Message Queuing Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Total Market by Segment:

Global Message Queuing Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global Message Queuing Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Message Queuing Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Message Queuing Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Message Queuing Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Amazon

TIBCO

Microsoft

Google

NATS

IronMQ

MuleSoft

Apache Kafka

AcronymFinder

Skiplino

RabbitMQ

Fiorano Software

