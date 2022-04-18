News

Message Queuing Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Message Queuing Service Market

The global Message Queuing Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Message Queuing Service include IBM, Amazon, TIBCO, Microsoft, Google, NATS, IronMQ, MuleSoft and Apache Kafka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Message Queuing Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Message Queuing Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud Based
  • On Premises

Global Message Queuing Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

Global Message Queuing Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Message Queuing Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Message Queuing Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Message Queuing Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • IBM
  • Amazon
  • TIBCO
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • NATS
  • IronMQ
  • MuleSoft
  • Apache Kafka
  • AcronymFinder
  • Skiplino
  • RabbitMQ
  • Fiorano Software

