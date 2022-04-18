Heat Pack Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The heat pack mainly has components such as aluminium grains, small alkali and calcium oxide, etc. Its chemical principle is that calcium oxide (quicklime) and calcium hydride (quicklime) react with hydration to generate sodium hydroxide exothermic, and further react with soda ash to generate sodium hydroxide exothermic on the meal reaction heating reaction substances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Pack in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Pack Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Pack Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Heat Pack companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Pack market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sachet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Pack include Maanshan Hengjia Self-heating Technology Development Co., Hunan Rongxing Technology Development Co., HotShotz, Pyrex, Taian Haokang New Energy Technology Co., Nanchang Xinshangbao Technology Development Co., Haospeed Technology Co. and Wanzai County Easy Steam Technology Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Pack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Pack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heat Pack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sachet

Large Bag

Global Heat Pack Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heat Pack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hotpot

Instant Rice

Others

Global Heat Pack Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heat Pack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Pack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Pack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Pack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Heat Pack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maanshan Hengjia Self-heating Technology Development Co.

Hunan Rongxing Technology Development Co.

HotShotz

Pyrex

Taian Haokang New Energy Technology Co.

Nanchang Xinshangbao Technology Development Co.

Haospeed Technology Co.

Wanzai County Easy Steam Technology Co.

