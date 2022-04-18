2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market
The global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine include Ampyridine, FUJIMOTO CHEMICALS and Shanghai UCHEM Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 97%
- Purity 98%
- Others
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medicine
- Chemical Intermediate
- Others
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies 2-Amino-4-Ethylpyridine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ampyridine
- FUJIMOTO CHEMICALS
- Shanghai UCHEM Inc.
