Color Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Color Scanner Market

A colour scanner is a device that captures a colour image and converts it into a digital image that can be read by a computer for display and storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Color Scanner in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Color Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Color Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
  • Global top five Color Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

The global Color Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Flatbed Scanners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Color Scanner include HP Inc., ACD Group, Creaform Inc., Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., NextEngine, Inc., SICK, Inc., Socket Mobile, Inc., Leuze Electronic, Inc. and Tri-Tronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Color Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Color Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Color Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Flatbed Scanners
  • Handheld Scanners
  • Sheetfed Scanners
  • Drum Scanners

Global Color Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Color Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food Industry
  • Mining
  • Printing Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Others

Global Color Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Color Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Color Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Color Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Color Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Color Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • HP Inc.
  • ACD Group
  • Creaform Inc.
  • Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.
  • NextEngine, Inc.
  • SICK, Inc.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc.
  • Leuze Electronic, Inc.
  • Tri-Tronics
  • QMS, Inc.
  • Newly, Ltd.
  • Datacolor International
  • Kodak Alaris Inc.
  • Acer

