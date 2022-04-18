Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Absorbent Pads include Elliott, Novipax, Cellcomb, Gelok International, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, De Ridder Packaging(BUNZL), Maxwell Chase Technologies(CSP Technologies), Sirane and Thermasorb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Packaging Absorbent Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene

Superabsorbent Polymer

Nov-woven Fabrics

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meat Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Fish and Seafood

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elliott

Novipax

Cellcomb

Gelok International

McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

De Ridder Packaging(BUNZL)

Maxwell Chase Technologies(CSP Technologies)

Sirane

Thermasorb

Tite-Dri Industries

Demi

Lipmen

