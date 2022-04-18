Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market
The global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Absorbent Pads include Elliott, Novipax, Cellcomb, Gelok International, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, De Ridder Packaging(BUNZL), Maxwell Chase Technologies(CSP Technologies), Sirane and Thermasorb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Food Packaging Absorbent Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene
- Superabsorbent Polymer
- Nov-woven Fabrics
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Meat Food
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Fish and Seafood
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Food Packaging Absorbent Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Food Packaging Absorbent Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Elliott
- Novipax
- Cellcomb
- Gelok International
- McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe
- De Ridder Packaging(BUNZL)
- Maxwell Chase Technologies(CSP Technologies)
- Sirane
- Thermasorb
- Tite-Dri Industries
- Demi
- Lipmen
