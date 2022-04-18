Eddy Current Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Eddy Current Scanner Market
Eddy current scanner inspection is a non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection method used for a variety of purposes, including flaw detection, material and coating thickness measurement, material identification and determining the heat treatment conditions of certain materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eddy Current Scanner in global, including the following market information:
- Global Eddy Current Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Eddy Current Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Eddy Current Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eddy Current Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Eddy Current Scanner include Zetec, Inc, Structural Diagnostics Inc., TecScan Systems, Eddyfi Technologies, Olympus Corporation and TecScan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Eddy Current Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Portable
- Large
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Industry
- Mining
- Materials Industry
- Others
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Eddy Current Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Eddy Current Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Eddy Current Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Eddy Current Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Eddy Current Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zetec, Inc
- Structural Diagnostics Inc.
- TecScan Systems
- Eddyfi Technologies
- Olympus Corporation
- TecScan
