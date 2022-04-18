Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market
The global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Aprons/Gowns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare include Cardinal Health, DuPont, Drger, 3M, Honeywell, Ansell, Sterimed, Medisca Inc. and Halyard Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-personal-protective-equipment-for-healthcare-forecast-2022-2028-649
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aprons/Gowns
- Masks
- Gloves
- Others
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory and Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Others
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cardinal Health
- DuPont
- Drger
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Ansell
- Sterimed
- Medisca Inc.
- Halyard Health
- UVEX
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports