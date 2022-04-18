Fixed Beam Scanner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fixed Beam Scanner Market
It is a barcode scanner in which a stationary beam of light reads the barcode printed on the product passing over it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed Beam Scanner in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Fixed Beam Scanner companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
The global Fixed Beam Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Fixed Beam Scanner include ACD Group, HSAUSA, LLC, Dartronics, Inc., Electrone Americas Ltd., I&E Company, Acumen Data Systems, Dynasys Technologies, Inc., AbeTech and SICK, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Fixed Beam Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laser
- Contact
- Laser Pulses
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Construction
- Retail
- Parcel Sorting
- Others
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Fixed Beam Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fixed Beam Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fixed Beam Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fixed Beam Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Fixed Beam Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ACD Group
- HSAUSA, LLC
- Dartronics, Inc.
- Electrone Americas Ltd.
- I&E Company
- Acumen Data Systems
- Dynasys Technologies, Inc.
- AbeTech
- SICK, Inc.
- Leuze Electronic, Inc.
- Industrial Scan Inc.
- Microscan Systems, Inc.
- Custom Sensors, Inc.
- Pdiscan
- Codemagic
- Laserworks
- PSC Inc.
