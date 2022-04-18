Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solution Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride include Livent, Albemarle., Univar Solutions, American Elements, Axiom Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Parchem, China Lithium Products Technology Co., Ltd., Tianqi Lithium and A. B. Enterprises and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solution Type

Anhydrous Type

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Metal

Architecture

Medical

Other

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Livent

Albemarle.

Univar Solutions

American Elements

Axiom Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Parchem

China Lithium Products Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianqi Lithium

A. B. Enterprises

Hubei Jinquan New Material Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Grade Lithium Chloride Players in Global Market

