Low Carbon Concrete Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low Carbon Concrete
The global Low Carbon Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CO2 Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Carbon Concrete include Tarmac, Hanson, Boral, LafargeHolcim, Cemex, US Concrete, Inc., CHRYSO, MCGRATHS LIMESTONE and DB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Carbon Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market, by Low Carbon Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Low Carbon Technology, 2021 (%)
- CO2 Curing
- Optimize Concrete Proportion
- Other
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial Buildings
- Public Buildings
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Carbon Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Low Carbon Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Low Carbon Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Low Carbon Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Low Carbon Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tarmac
- Hanson
- Boral
- LafargeHolcim
- Cemex
- US Concrete, Inc.
- CHRYSO
- MCGRATHS LIMESTONE
- DB Group
- Sensicrete
- Solidia
- Wagners
- CarbiCrete
- Poundfield
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Carbon Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Low Carbon Technology
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Carbon Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Carbon Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Carbon Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Carbon Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Carbon Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Carbon Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Carbon Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Carbon Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Carbon Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Carbon Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Carbon Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Carbon Concrete Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Carbon Concrete Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Carbon Concrete Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Carbon Concrete Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
