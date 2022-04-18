Sound Damping Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sound Damping Coating
The global Sound Damping Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sprayable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sound Damping Coating include DOW, Dupont, Mascoat, Silent Running, Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Decidamp, LizardSkin, Soundbox (HK) Acoustic and Audimute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sound Damping Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sound Damping Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sound Damping Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sprayable
- Non-sprayable
Global Sound Damping Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sound Damping Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building
- Ship
- Automotive
- Medical
- Household Electrical Appliances
- Other
Global Sound Damping Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sound Damping Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sound Damping Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sound Damping Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sound Damping Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Sound Damping Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DOW
- Dupont
- Mascoat
- Silent Running
- Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.
- Decidamp
- LizardSkin
- Soundbox (HK) Acoustic
- Audimute
- Daubert Chemical
- SoundGuard
- Noxudol
- PABCO Gypsum
- Valvoline-Tectyl
- WSBL Ltd
- BAOCHEN NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- Guangdong Kaikai New Material Technology Co, Ltd
- Vanhove
- Guangdong Naishide Environmental Technology Co., Ltd
- GUANGXI TOTEM BUILDING MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sound Damping Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sound Damping Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sound Damping Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sound Damping Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sound Damping Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sound Damping Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sound Damping Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sound Damping Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sound Damping Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sound Damping Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sound Damping Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound Damping Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sound Damping Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Damping Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sound Damping Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Damping Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
