Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil

Cutting fluids are liquids that are commonly applied while machining (or cutting) operation is taking place. The machining operation can be anyone, i.e., milling, turning, drilling, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
  • Global top five Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Cutting Fluids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil include Quaker Houghton, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuchs Petrolub SE, BP (Castrol), Yushiro Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Cimcool Industrial Products, ENEOS Corporation and Petrofer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Water-Based Cutting Fluids
  • Cutting Oils
  • Emulsions

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Machinery
  • Automobile
  • 3C
  • Others

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Quaker Houghton
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Fuchs Petrolub SE
  • BP (Castrol)
  • Yushiro Chemical
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  • Cimcool Industrial Products
  • ENEOS Corporation
  • Petrofer
  • SINOPEC
  • Blaser Swisslube
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
  • Total
  • Valvoline Inc.
  • Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Chevron
  • Talent Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • LUKOIL
  • Mecom Industries Corp.
  • Master Fluid Solutions
  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
  • Daido Chemical Industry
  • Nanjing Kerun Lubricants Co.,Ltd.
  • APAR
  • Nikko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
  • Runkang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Iron and Steel Cutting Fluid and Oil Product Type

