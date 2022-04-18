Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tungsten-Copper alloy
Tungsten copper alloy (Copper Tungsten Alloy, CuW, or WCu) is a pseudo-alloy of copper and tungsten. As copper and tungsten are not mutually soluble, the material is composed of distinct particles of one metal dispersed in a matrix of the other one.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tungsten-Copper Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys include Sumitomo Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Plansee, Xi’an HuaShan Tungsten Products, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, HOSO METAL, CHEMETAL USA, Taizhou Huacheng and Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tungsten-Copper Rod
- Tungsten-Copper Plate
- Tungsten-Copper Ring
- Tungsten-Copper Block
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- High Voltage Electrical Switch
- Welding and EDM
- Aerospace
- Electronic Packaging and Heat Sink
- Others
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sumitomo Electric
- Advanced Technology & Materials
- Plansee
- Xi’an HuaShan Tungsten Products
- Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals
- HOSO METAL
- CHEMETAL USA
- Taizhou Huacheng
- Baoji Hanz Metal Material Co., Ltd
- AMERICAN ELEMENTS
- Mosten Alloy Co.,Ltd
- Seunglim Electric Co.,Ltd
- Shenyang Top New Material
- Runchang New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tungsten-Copper (WCu) Alloys Companies
