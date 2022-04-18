Pouch Films for Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laminating pouch films are pre-cut sealable plastic sheets used as consumables in the pouch laminating process. Pouch film comes in many different shapes and sizes and selecting the right pouch film will depend on your application and preference.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pouch Films for Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Pouch Films for Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pouch Films for Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Sealed Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pouch Films for Packaging include USI Laminate, AG Film Technology, Jiangsu Elanyuan Plastic Co., Ltd, Royal Sovereign, Toray Plastics, SKC, DuPont Teijin Films, Mitsubishi Polyester Film and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pouch Films for Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Sealed Film

Cold Pouch Film

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Food

Sanitary Products

Others

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pouch Films for Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pouch Films for Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pouch Films for Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pouch Films for Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

USI Laminate

AG Film Technology

Jiangsu Elanyuan Plastic Co., Ltd

Royal Sovereign

Toray Plastics

SKC

DuPont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Amcor

Polyplex

Mondi Group

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Sappi Rockwell Solutions

Constantia

Polinas

Uflex Limited

Cosmo Films

Jindal Poly Films

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pouch Films for Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pouch Films for Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pouch Films for Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pouch Films for Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pouch Films for Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pouch Films for Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pouch Films for Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pouch Films for Packaging Companies

