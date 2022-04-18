Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Based Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials include Panasonic, Henkel, Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Lord, Epoxy, Nitto, Sumitomo Bakelite and Meiwa Plastic Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Based Materials

Non- epoxy Based Materials

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Advanced Package

Automotive/Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Henkel

Shin-Etsu MicroSi

Lord

Epoxy

Nitto

Sumitomo Bakelite

Meiwa Plastic Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Encapsulation Materials Product Type

