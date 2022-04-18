Renewable Ethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Renewable Ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Renewable Ethanol in global, including the following market information:

Global Renewable Ethanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Renewable Ethanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Renewable Ethanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Renewable Ethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Renewable Ethanol include COFCO, Tianguan Group, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, ZTE Energy, Longlive Bio-Technology and SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Renewable Ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Renewable Ethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Renewable Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Others

Global Renewable Ethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Renewable Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Blending

Bio-diesel

Other

Global Renewable Ethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Renewable Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Renewable Ethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Renewable Ethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Renewable Ethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Renewable Ethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

COFCO

Tianguan Group

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

ZTE Energy

Longlive Bio-Technology

SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

