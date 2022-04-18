Near-Infrared Dyes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Near-Infrared Dyes
Near infrared dyes show light absorption in the near infrared area of 700-2000 nm. Their intense absorption normally originates from a charge transfer of an organic dye or metal complex.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Near-Infrared Dyes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Near-Infrared Dyes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Near-Infrared Dyes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Soluble Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Near-Infrared Dyes include Epolin, LuminoChem, Moleculum, H.W. Sands Corp., QCR Solutions, Biotium, Yamamoto Chamicals and Adam Gates & Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Near-Infrared Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Soluble Dyes
- Solvent Soluble Dyes
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sensor
- Laser Welding
- Heat Ray Shielding
- Other
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Near-Infrared Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Near-Infrared Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Near-Infrared Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Near-Infrared Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Epolin
- LuminoChem
- Moleculum
- H.W. Sands Corp.
- QCR Solutions
- Biotium
- Yamamoto Chamicals
- Adam Gates & Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Near-Infrared Dyes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Near-Infrared Dyes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Near-Infrared Dyes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Near-Infrared Dyes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near-Infrared Dyes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Near-Infrared Dyes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Near-Infrared Dyes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Near-Infrared Dyes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Near-Infrared Dyes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
