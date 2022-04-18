Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Demand, Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast 2027

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market – Market Overview

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market uses database of terrain, runways, obstacles, airport, and flight plan information, to create a virtual reality display of the external environment that corresponds to the features of the outside world. It combines the database, position sensor, computing platform and a display, to present a computer-generated view to the pilot in the cockpit. SVS system helps to enhance situational awareness by providing a natural and intuitive view of the external environment even in low-visibility conditions and night time. These SVS features translate to increased operational capability of the aircraft at various weather conditions and also reduces the chances of accidents.

The demand for fixed-wing aircraft (for commercial, general aviation, and military applications) has been growing worldwide and so has the utilization of rotorcraft and UAVs. All these aircrafts utilize the cockpit display systems that provides the pilots and controllers (in case of UAVs) with various information related to flight control. Such cockpit based information are more significant when flying under low-visibility weather conditions or at night time. Thus, utilization of SVS that provide such benefits have grown in recent days.

Business aircrafts are in the forefront for adoption of the technology. In the present global economy, business jets quickly move personnel from one location to another around the world, anytime, and any place. The corporate flights now fly longer hours, and also have increased in operations in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Russia. It is necessary for such business jets to be able to continue operating in low-visibility situations or night time. Thus, many of the new business jets already come installed with SVS or are adopting the system into the operational aircraft. Similar is the growing trend for utilization in military aircraft, rotorcraft, and UAVs, which are expected to further propel the global aircraft synthetic vision system market in the future.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market – Competitive Analysis

The global aircraft synthetic vision system market is highly competitive. There exists strong rivalry and competition among the existing vendors; in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality aircraft synthetic vision systems. The key vendors in the global aircraft synthetic vision system market are Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation.

Along with the growth in acceptance and utilization of SVS for aviation applications, the regulatory scenario has also been improved. In 2013, FAA had proposed a new rule that would allow suitable equipped and trained operators to continue approaches below current conventional minimum. It would motivate the aviation industry and also make the installation of SVS far more worthwhile and less burdensome.

Such regulations accepting the utilization of SVS would also allow more operators to enjoy the chief advantage of purchasing a new aircraft with SVS. It also encourages aircraft operators to negotiate for inclusion of SVS in an airliner fleet, as it allows commercial aircraft operators flying SVS-equipped aircraft to dispatch and depart and then fly approaches even if the visibility of the destination is below authorized minimums. Such benefits might also stimulate the retrofit market and give new incentives to manufacturers to offer competitive products, and accelerate the adoption of new technologies into a wider segment of aircraft fleet.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March, 2018:- Genesys Aerosystems and XP Services announced the development of a new integrated cockpit avionics package that would include synthetic vision system, for the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

December, 2017:- Boeing and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that they would test the next-gen aircraft synthetic vision system for the simulation of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the aircraft synthetic vision system market is segmented in to three key dynamics:

Segmentation by Application: Manned Aircraft and Unmanned Aircraft.

Segmentation by Type: Synthetic Vision, Enhanced Vision, Heads-Up Display (HUD), and Helmet Mounted Display (HMD).

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market – Regional Analysis

The US is one of the single largest markets for SVS in the Americas region. It is also the pioneer in terms of SVS R&D and new product development. Organizations such as NASA (that has been involved in various SVS research) and some of the major SVS vendors are located in the US. The US has further adopted and encouraged the utilization of technologies such as SVS into the modern aircraft system, which helps to reduce the number of accidents (for example, CFIT). North America (including the US) is already a huge aviation market in terms of the number of operational aircraft and aircraft sales. It has a large number of business jets (also other GA aircrafts), helicopters, commercial aircrafts and UAVs in operation.

Israel is one of the leading markets for aircraft SVS in the Middle-East region. Israel-based Elbit Systems have been involved in major SVS R&D and product developments. Elbit Systems in cooperation with Norwegian company, Nicarnica Aviation, have been working to integrate volcanic ash cloud detector system data into the cockpit enhanced vision display. UK-based EasyJet airline, also participating in this program, expects to install the production version of the integrated system in its aircraft, in 2015. Airbus is also one of the partners involved in the program and plans to integrate such displays with the main avionics in the aircraft. Such development will enable airlines to fly in low-visibility atmospheric condition, such as the one after the eruption of Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajokull in 2010. Most of the aircrafts across Europe were grounded for about a week after the volcanic incident, one of the reasons being the low-visibility conditions due to volcanic ash in the atmosphere.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System market primarily include Cobham, Garmin. Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Avidyne, ENSCO Avionics, ForeFlight, Hilton Software, L-3 Technologies, and Sagetech.

