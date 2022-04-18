Bio Naphtha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bio Naphtha market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio Naphtha include UPM Biofuels, Neste, Renewable Energy Group, Inc and Diamond Green Diesel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio Naphtha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio Naphtha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light

Heavy

Global Bio Naphtha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biofuel

Green Plastic

Global Bio Naphtha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bio Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio Naphtha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio Naphtha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio Naphtha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Bio Naphtha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPM Biofuels

Neste

Renewable Energy Group, Inc

Diamond Green Diesel

