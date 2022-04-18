Quantum Computing in Aerospace & Defense Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2027

Quantum Computing in Aerospace & Defense Market Research Report: Information by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Quantum Key Distribution [QKD], Quantum Cryptanalysis, and Quantum Sensing), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027

Market Highlights

The Quantum Computing in Aerospace & Defense Market is estimated to register phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The demand for advanced computing and investments in the defense industry are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the need to upgrade military digital infrastructure is estimated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Quantum computing is currently in development with many countries investing in the technology to gain first-mover advantage. For instance, in April 2019, the Canadian government invested USD 30.4 million in quantum computing research. In April 2019, Zapata, a technology company, raised USD 21 million in funding from Prelude Ventures and Comcast Ventures to develop quantum computing software solutions for various hardware platforms. The company is expected to use the funding to develop quantum computing applications that would include a combination of machine learning and computational chemistry.

The global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

On the basis of component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is expected to be the largest while the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments in the research and development of quantum computing are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Sample Report PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7788

By application, the global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market has been classified as quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum cryptanalysis, and quantum sensing. The quantum key distribution (QKD) segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period. QKD solutions are currently at a nascent stage and are expected to be widely commercialized during the forecast period, which is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018; the regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of key players such as Bombardier Inc. and AAR Corp. in North America is expected to encourage market growth.

Key Players

The key players in the global quantum computing in aerospace & defense market are D-Wave Systems Inc. (US), Station Q-Microsoft Corporation (US), Qxbranch LLC (US), Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd (UK), 1qb Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), QC Ware Corp. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Magiq Technologies Inc. (US), and Rigetti Computing (US).

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/quantum-computing-aerospace-defense-market-7788

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Quantum Computing In Aerospace & Defense Market, By Component

1.1.2. Global Quantum Computing In Aerospace & Defense Market, By Application

1.1.3. Global Quantum Computing In Aerospace & Defense Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges

5.6. Market/Technological Trends

5.7. Patent Trends

5.8. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

Market Factor Analysis

6.1. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1. R&D

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.3. Distribution & Sales

6.1.4. Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.3. Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.4. Competitive Rivalry

6.2.5. Bargaining Power Of Supplies

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Link @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-fasteners-market-1138

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/c4isr-market-1241

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-composites-market-1242